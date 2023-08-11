Nadeshiko Japan Exits Women's World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's national female soccer team, known as Nadeshiko Japan, lost 1-2 to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Friday.

Japan, ranked 11th in the latest FIFA rankings, suffered another defeat at the hands of third-ranked Sweden, after its quarterfinal loss to the European nation at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

