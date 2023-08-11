Police to Rearrest Sapporo Family in Headless Body Case

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Police will rearrest a woman and her parents on suspicion of murder as early as Monday in a high-profile case in which a man's headless body was found in a hotel in the northern Japan city of Sapporo, investigative sources said Friday.

Runa Tamura, 29, her father, Osamu, 59, and her mother, Hiroko, 60, were arrested in late July on suspicion of decapitating the 62-year-old victim and carrying the head away.

They are now suspected of conspiring to murder the man, possibly with a knife, in a room at the hotel between late July 1 and early July 2, according to the sources.

Footage from the hotel's security cameras shows Runa entering a room with a man and later leaving alone.

Police believe that the daughter murdered the man, and that the father drove her to and from near the hotel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]