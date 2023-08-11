Nadeshiko Japan Exits Women's World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's national female soccer team, known as Nadeshiko Japan, lost 1-2 to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Friday.

Nadeshiko Japan failed to reach the World Cup final four for the first time since the 2015 tournament.

Japan, ranked 11th in the latest FIFA rankings, suffered another defeat at the hands of third-ranked Sweden, after its quarterfinal loss to the European nation at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Japan conceded a goal from a free kick by Sweden in the first half, and another goal from a penalty kick for handball following a corner kick by Sweden early in the second half.

Japan mounted a late attack and Honoka Hayashi pulled one goal back, but it was not enough.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]