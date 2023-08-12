Japan Wind Chief Likely to Admit Bribing Lawmaker Akimoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The president of Japan Wind Development Co., reversing his earlier denial, is now expected to admit bribing lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto, a lawyer for the company chief has said.

Akimoto, 48, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, allegedly received a total of about 30 million yen from Masayuki Tsukawaki, the 64-year-old president of Japan Wind Development, on more than 20 occasions between 2021 and this year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is investigating details regarding the money.

The Tsukawaki side has so far insisted that he spent the money for purposes such as covering running costs for a horse owner association established jointly with Akimoto and for purchasing horses, denying that the money was a bribe.

After Japan Wind Development failed to be chosen in bidding for an offshore wind power generation project, Akimoto at a parliamentary meeting called for a review of the screening standards "from the next bidding."

