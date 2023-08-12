3 Injured as Car Plows into Festival Venue in Shizuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Three people, including a boy, 2, were injured as a car plowed into the venue of a summer festival in the central Japan city of Shizuoka on Friday.

All of them are conscious, according to the police department of Shizuoka Prefecture.

The local police received an emergency call around 6 p.m. Friday reporting that a car is hitting people at a vehicle-free area in Aoi Ward in the city of Shizuoka.

The police department arrested corporate worker Kazuki Tokimori, 26, who drove the car, at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Tokimori, a resident of Shizuoka, admitted the allegations against him, according to investigative sources.

The local festival was being held at a road designated as a vehicle-free zone for the event. The car ran into the venue after driving in the wrong direction on the road, which is a one-way street normally, according to the police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]