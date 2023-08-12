NPT Review Conference Prep Panel Fails to Adopt Chair's Summary

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--The preparatory committee for the 2026 review conference for the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty failed to adopt a chair's summary at its meeting in Vienna, which ended Friday, due to opposition from Iran, China and Russia.

Iran strongly opposed the descriptions about its nuclear development included in a draft of the summary presented by the committee's chair, Jarmo Viinanen.

As a result, the committee was unable to take official records of the chair's summary at the meeting, the first of its three scheduled meetings. The first session began on July 31.

The draft summary also included descriptions supporting Japan's plan to release into the ocean treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the site of the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown.

During the latest meeting, participants tried to narrow the differences over nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament after last year's NPT review conference broke down due to opposition from Russia, which is invading Ukraine. But they were reminded that the divide is so large that it cannot be narrowed easily.

