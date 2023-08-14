Children's Memories on Historic Quake in Japan Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese association commemorating the victims of a massive earthquake that struck the Tokyo area a century ago has created a DVD featuring essays and drawings by elementary school students who experienced the disaster.

The association selected 14 essays for the DVD from a collection written by some 2,000 then students in central Tokyo. Authored by students from six schools in then Honjo Ward, now Sumida Ward, the 14 were read for the DVD by students of the same grade who currently live there.

The 40-minute DVD also introduces drawings by children from an elementary school in Honjo. One crayon drawing depicts the burning flames and families escaping into the river.

In an essay entitled "Big Earthquake and Big Fire," a third grader describes fleeing evacuees, writing, "Adults are running away saying, 'Hot, hot.'"

A second grader says in an essay that her father "suffered burns, the skin from his face, neck, hands, elbows and knees peeled off, and he can't speak."

