Crowdfunding Donations for Japan Museum Top 500 M. Yen in 3 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The amount of donations collected in a crowdfunding campaign by Japan's cash-strapped National Museum of Nature and Science exceeded 500 million yen in the first three days.

The number of donors in the campaign, launched Monday, topped 37,000 as of Saturday, with the total amount of donations reaching 600 million yen, far more than the museum's goal of collecting 100 million yen in three months.

The museum in Tokyo is happy with the unexpectedly rapid pace of donations. But an expert said that the government's policy of reducing subsidies led to the dire financial situation at the museum, calling for a review of the policy.

The National Museum of Nature and Science initially thought it would be difficult to achieve the 100-million-yen goal in three months.

But it easily reached the amount, on the afternoon of the first day of the crowdfunding campaign, aimed at generating funds to run its facilities as its admission fee revenue has plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic and surging utility costs are weighing on its management.

