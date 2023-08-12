JAL Jet Crash Victims Remembered on 38th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Ueno, Gunma Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the 1985 crash of a Japan Airlines jumbo jet were remembered at the accident site in a mountain in the eastern Japan prefecture of Gunma on Saturday, which marked the 38th anniversary of the tragedy.

Bereaved relatives and others climbed the Osutaka Ridge in the village of Ueno to offer prayers at grave markers with the names of the victims that were erected at places where their remains were found.

The accident, which occurred on Aug. 12, 1985, has been the world's deadliest single aircraft accident, leaving 520 passengers and crew members dead. Only four people survived. In the incident, JAL Flight 123 crashed into the Osutaka Ridge after leaving Haneda airport in Tokyo for Osaka International Airport in western Japan.

Hitoshi Yoshimura, 49, who lost his father, Kazuo, then 43, in the accident, climbed the mountain with his 19-year-old daughter, Sayaka, for the first time in about 10 years, and told his father's grave marker, "Watch over my family."

"I'm glad that I could come," Yoshimura, from the city of Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, said, after he had been unable to visit the site due to being busy moving from the eastern city of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

