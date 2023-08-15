Shavers with Facial Care Features Growing Popular in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Home appliance makers in Japan are working to boost sales of high-performance electric shavers with facial care features, as the spread of online meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic has left more men concerned about how their faces appear on computer screens.

The men's beauty market in the country is projected to reach 215.8 billion yen in fiscal 2023, which ends next March, up 1.9 pct from fiscal 2019, before the pandemic, according to Yano Research Institute Ltd.

"Men's beauty awareness has risen amid the pandemic," a researcher at the Tokyo think tank said.

Yano Research expects the market to continue growing at a moderate pace, as related products and services are becoming increasingly popular and the number of users is expected to rise.

Panasonic Corp. released the industry's first shaver for beauty-conscious consumers three years ago. The latest model of the company's Skin Care Shaver Lamdash shaver aids facial care by helping the moisturizing ingredients of skin lotion soak into the skin when users press an ion plate on the shaver against their faces.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]