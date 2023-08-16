Megacities Struggle as Remote Work Reduces Office Demand

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Demand for office and retail spaces is expected to drop in the world's largest cities, since the COVID-19 pandemic has made remote work a commonplace across the globe and helped create a new trend of hybrid work, or a combination of remote and in-person work.

This is particularly true for large cities in the United States and Europe. Tokyo is also likely to be impacted.

Converting existing office and retail spaces into education or recreation facilities could be a key to preventing the hollowing out of city centers.

In a report published in July, McKinsey Global Institute projected that demand for office and retail spaces in the world's megacities will fall 13 pct and 9 pct, respectively, by 2030 from the levels in 2019, due to the long-term change in modes of work and the spread of online shopping.

