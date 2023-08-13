Typhoon Lan Seen Making Landfall near Kii Peninsula Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Powerful Typhoon Lan is expected to make landfall near Japan's Kii Peninsula on Tuesday.

After the expected landfall, the seventh typhoon of the season is seen moving north toward the Hokuriku central Japan region.

On Sunday morning, the typhoon traveled northwest over the sea south of the remote Tokyo island of Hachijojima in the Pacific.

Very strong winds are seen hitting the Tokai central region and the Kinki western region, and torrential rain is expected in the two regions plus the Kanto-Koshin eastern to central region and the Shikoku western region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people in these regions to be on high alert for violent winds, landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and river flooding. Stormy sea weather is expected in waters off Kanto, Shikoku and the Izu islands in the Pacific, while tidal surge is likely in areas including Ise Bay, which faces Mie Prefecture on the Kii Peninsula and neighboring Aichi Prefecture.

