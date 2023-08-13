Part of Tokaido Shinkansen Line to Be Fully Halted Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. said Sunday that it has decided to cancel services on the section between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line throughout Tuesday as powerful Typhoon Lan is approaching and expected to hit Japan.

For the section between Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and Tokyo Station, Tokaido Shinkansen services will be scaled back on Tuesday, with the number of trains in operation to be reduced substantially, according to the company, better known as JR Tokai.

For Monday and Wednesday, JR Tokai currently does not plan to cancel services on the line, but there is a possibility of operations being suspended for a long time on one or both of the days, the company said.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, also said Sunday that services may be canceled on the section between Shin-Osaka Station in the western prefecture of Osaka and Okayama Station in Okayama Prefecture, also western Japan, on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line on Tuesday. Suspensions or delays will be possible for Sanyo Shinkansen services between Okayama and Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on the day, JR West also said.

JR Tokai and JR West called on people who are scheduled to use the Shinkansen lines on or around Tuesday to consider changing their travel plans.

