Typhoon Lan Seen Making Landfall near Kii Peninsula Tues.

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Powerful Typhoon Lan, which traveled northwest over the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, is expected to make landfall near Japan's Kii Peninsula on Tuesday.

After the expected landfall, the seventh typhoon of the season is seen crossing the Japanese archipelago to move toward the Sea of Japan side. On Sunday afternoon, the typhoon traveled south of the remote Tokyo island of Hachijojima in the Pacific.

Very strong winds are seen hitting the Tokai central region and the Kinki western region, and torrential rain is expected in the two regions plus the Kanto-Koshin eastern to central region and the Shikoku western region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people in these regions to be on high alert for violent winds, landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and river flooding. Stormy sea weather is expected in waters off Kanto, Shikoku and the Izu islands in the Pacific, and tidal surge is also likely.

"The total amount of rain from the typhoon could exceed the total rainfall in August of the average year because it is moving slowly and therefore may cause prolonged impacts," Shuichi Tachihara, chief forecaster at the agency, told reporters.

