Immediate Shutdown of Futenma Base Sought

Ginowan, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The president of Okinawa International University on Sunday demanded the immediate shutdown of the Futenma air station, with the day marking the 19th anniversary of the crash of a helicopter belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps base into the premises of the school.

"I strongly urge the Japanese and U.S. governments to immediately close down and remove the Futenma base, which is extremely dangerous," Eiken Maetsu said in a gathering held at the university in the city of Ginowan in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

The gathering took place in front of a tree charred by the Aug. 13, 2004, crash of the large transport helicopter, bringing together about 50 people, including teachers and students of the school, which is located adjacent to the military base.

Maetsu pointed to concerns over noise pollution from an increase in early-morning and late-night takeoffs from and landings at the Futenma base by U.S. military aircraft and over contamination in areas around the base from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are suspected to cause health damage.

"Local residents are still being forced to bear the burden related to the base, such as noise pollution and environmental contamination," the university head said.

