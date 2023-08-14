Miyagi Governor Murai to Head National Governors’ Assn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai was elected president of the National Governors’ Association without a vote Monday.

Murai was the only candidate who submitted candidacy before the deadline on that day. According to the association’s secretariat, Murai was recommended as president by 12 of the remaining 46 governors in Japan.

Murai will be officially appointed as president at a meeting of the association Aug. 24. His term is two years from Sept. 3.

Current President Shinji Hirai, governor of Tottori Prefecture, last week said he would step down at the end of his first term.

Murai, 62, a former Ground Self-Defense Force member, was first elected Miyagi governor in 2005 and is in his fifth term. He doubles as vice president of the National Governors’ Association.

