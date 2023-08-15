How to Preserve WWII Suicide Pilots' Notes Difficult Task

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--As 78 years have passed since Japan's surrender in World War II, how to preserve notes left by soldiers of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military before their suicide attack missions is a difficult task.

Over time, the paper has deteriorated and the color of the ink has changed. "These are precious materials that tell the truth about the war, and we want to pass them on to future generations," an official of a museum managing such notes said.

"Mother, I have nothing to tell you now. I will laugh and depart to do my last and first act of filial piety," a suicide attack pilot wrote in a note.

It is among about 5,000 pieces of materials, including notes and diaries that expressed gratitude to family members, kept at the Chiran Peace Museum in Minamikyushu, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The Chiran district hosted an Imperial Japanese Army base for suicide attack pilots.

Paper often discolors with age and becomes vulnerable to tearing and damage due to creases. At the time of donation, some materials were already in poor condition due to sunburn and insect damage.

