Typhoon Lan Feared to Bring Massive Rainfall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Powerful Typhoon Lan is expected to make landfall near the Kii Peninsula in western Japan in the morning of Tuesday, bringing very strong winds and rain, as well as stormy sea weather, mainly to the Tokai central region and the Kinki western region.

After the expected landfall, the seventh typhoon of the season is seen crossing the Japanese archipelago toward the Sea of Japan coast. On Monday night, the typhoon approached the Kii Peninsula.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging local residents to be on high alert for landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and swollen rivers, as well as violent winds and high waves.

A linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes massive rainfall, may form in the Kanto-Koshin eastern to central region by Tuesday morning, in the Kinki region and the Shikoku western region by Tuesday afternoon, in the Tokai region by Tuesday night and in the Chugoku western region between the morning and afternoon of Tuesday.

On Monday, residents in the city of Shingu and the town of Kushimoto, both in the western prefecture of Wakayama, as well as the city of Sakurai in the western prefecture of Nara, were instructed to evacuate, due to fears of strong winds and rain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]