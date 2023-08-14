Shinkansen Services to Be Halted in Nagoya-Okayama Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Due to the approach of Typhoon Lan, Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. have decided to suspend Shinkansen bullet train services between Nagoya and Oakayama stations all day on Tuesday.

The train operators, also known as JR Tokai and JR West, respectively, are also warning of possible sudden cancellations, delays or schedule changes for Shinkansen services on Wednesday, the final day of the country's "bon" summer holiday period.

JR Tokai said Sunday that it would cancel all trains between Nagoya Station in central Japan and Shin-Osaka Station in western Japan on the Tokaido Shinkansen line on Tuesday, while drastically scaling down services between Tokyo and Nagoya stations.

JR West on Monday announced the cancellation of all trains in the section between Shin-Osaka and Okayama Station, west of Shin-Osakai, on the Sanyo Shinkansen line for the whole day on Tuesday.

For the section between Okayama and Hakata Station in southwestern Japan, JR West will significantly reduce the number of Shinkansen trains in operation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]