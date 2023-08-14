Japan, U.S. to Develop Hypersonic Missile Interceptor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States plan to jointly develop a new missile to intercept hypersonic weapons, which are being developed by China, North Korea and Russia, it was learned Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to reach an agreement on the joint development at their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a trilateral summit among the two countries and South Korea on Friday.

It will be the second time for Tokyo and Washington to jointly develop an interceptor missile, after the Standard Missile-3 Block 2A missile.

Japan's existing missile defense system is a two-part regime in which the SM-3 missile is launched from an Aegis destroyer of the Maritime Self-Defense Force to intercept threats outside the atmosphere, and the Air SDF's Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, surface-to-air missile is used when threats are falling.

Hypersonic weapons travel at more than five times the speed of sound at relatively low altitudes and with irregular trajectories, making them harder to intercept than conventional ballistic missiles with parabolic trajectories.

