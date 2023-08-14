Family Rearrested in Headless Body Case in Japan's Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police served fresh arrest warrants on Monday on a 29-year-old woman and her parents on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found with the head missing at a hotel in Sapporo in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido in early July.

The woman, Runa Tamura, her 59-year-old father, Osamu, and 60-year-old mother, Hiroko, are suspected of conspiring to kill a 62-year-old male company employee by stabbing him multiple times with a knife to his neck in a hotel room in Sapporo between late July 1 and the small hours of July 2.

The prefectural police believe that the family plotted the murder.

According to the prefectural police, Runa is thought to have become acquainted with the victim at a dance club in late May before developing a problem with him. Osamu participated in a club event with Runa, and he may have been acquainted with the victim as well.

Runa is believed to have assaulted the victim suddenly from behind, before cutting off his head and carrying the head away in a suitcase, according to the police. Osamu is thought to have driven Runa to and from the hotel area by car. Hiroko's involvement is also suspected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]