Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Summit to be Held Annually

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea are seen agreeing at their upcoming meeting to hold a trilateral summit every year.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are set to meet at Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Friday. After the meeting, the three leaders are expected to release a joint statement and hold a press conference together.

Kishida is scheduled to visit the United States from Thursday to Saturday.

It will be the first three-way talks among the leaders since May, and the first time for them to gather specifically for a trilateral summit rather than meeting on the sidelines of an international conference.

Friday's meeting is aimed at underlining the strengthening of cooperation among the three countries, in the face of North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development and China's increasingly hegemonic moves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]