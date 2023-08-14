Net Profits Drop at Over Half of Japan Regional Banks in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Over half of Japan's 74 listed regional banks suffered group net profit falls in April-June, according to their earnings reports released by Monday.

The drops can be traced to bond investment losses caused by rising interest rates.

The reports showed that 39 of the regional financial groups saw the bottom line deteriorate from a year earlier.

The 72 groups' combined net profit also dropped, by 11.4 pct to 310.4 billion yen.

On an unconsolidated basis, 90 banks' total net profits shrank 9.2 pct to 317.4 billion yen. Of them, 49 posted lower net profits and 56 booked bond investment-linked losses amid higher interest rates brought on by, among others, speculation about the Bank of Japan's modification of its super-easy monetary policy.

