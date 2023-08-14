Japan-Aussie RAA to Apply for 1st Time This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Monday that the country's bilateral reciprocal access agreement, or RAA, with Australia will apply for the first time to joint drills between the two countries later this month.

The agreement, which came into force Sunday, serves as the legal basis for the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military to operate in each other's countries.

The agreement will apply for a maneuver drill in Australia from Aug. 21 by the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the U.S. and Australian air forces, as well as a Japan-Australia joint exercise from Aug. 23 at the ASDF's Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

About 160 ASDF personnel will be dispatched to the maneuver drill, while about 140 members of the Royal Australian Air Force will take part in the exercise at Komatsu Air Base.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]