Japan Logistics Firms, Retailers to Halt Services over Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Logistics companies and retailers in Japan will suspend services in western and central Japan on Tuesday, as heavy rain and strong winds are expected from Typhoon Lan.

Sagawa Express Co. said it will suspend parcel collection and delivery in the western prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo, Wakayama, Nara, Kyoto and Shiga, as well as in part of the western prefecture of Mie.

The logistics company also said there could be collection and delivery delays in the Shikoku and Chugoku western regions and the Tokai and Hokuriku central regions.

Nippon Express Co. will suspend domestic air freight operations in Osaka, Hyogo, Wakayama, Nara, Kyoto and Shiga.

Meanwhile, Yamato Transport Co. will collect parcels from customers who accept possible delivery delays in the Kinki western region, as well as Tokushima, Kagawa and Kochi prefectures in Shikoku .

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]