Govt to Sell 105.7 B. Yen of Japan Post Holdings Shares

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will sell some 102.27 million shares in Japan Post Holdings Co., worth about 105.7 billion yen, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Japan Post Holdings will buy back the shares in off-floor trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

After the sale, the government’s stake in Japan Post Holdings will fall to 33.33 pct from 36.28 pct.

Based on law, the proceeds from the share sale will be used to finance reconstruction programs in areas devastated by the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011.

