Japan Resumes GSDF Osprey Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry has announced a resumption of flights by Ground Self-Defense Force Osprey aircraft after a three-week suspension for safety checks.

The tilt-rotor transport aircraft were inspected following the release of a report on a crash of a U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft in California in June last year.

The central government has notified the city government of Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, where the GSDF Osprey aircraft are temporarily deployed, and the prefectural government of Saga, the official site of the deployment, of the flight resumption from Monday, the ministry said.

The GSDF Osprey aircraft were grounded from July 22, following the release of the investigation report on the crash. The GSDF decided on the resumption after confirming the safety measures included in the report.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]