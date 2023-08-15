Japan Starts Restricting Use of 161 New Important Security Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday started regulating the use of 161 additional locations in 10 prefectures designated as land deemed important for national security, such as areas around Self-Defense Forces bases and remote border islands.

It is the second batch of areas to be restricted under the law to regulate the use of real estate around key security facilities and remote territorial islands, which took effect in September last year.

The additions include Iwoto, a remote Tokyo island in the Pacific also known as Iwojima, as well as areas around Niigata Airport in the central Japan city of Niigata, Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai nuclear power plant in the city of Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and the Ground SDF's Camp Ishigaki in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. It is the first use of the law for an airport and a nuclear power plant.

In designated areas, the government can check how real estate is being used, among other matters.

In its first move under the law, the government started regulating the use of 58 designated locations in February.

