Japan Denies S. Korean Media Report on Fukushima Water

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan has denied a South Korean online media report about a document alleged to be a Japanese official telegram on the planned release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

The report "has no basis in fact," and the document "is a complete fake," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

According to the ministry, the South Korean media outlet reported Monday that the alleged telegram by the ministry stated that Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s July 8 measurement of treated water stored in tanks showed that radiation levels significantly exceeded standards.

The report also said Japan was considering meeting the safety standards by diluting the treated water further.

TEPCO plans to release into the Pacific Ocean the water from the power plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in March 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami, after treating it through cleanup equipment.

