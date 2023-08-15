Typhoon Lan Makes Landfall in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Lan made landfall near the southern end of the Kii Peninsula in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The seventh typhoon of the year caused strong winds in the Kinki, Chugoku and Shikoku western regions and the Tokai central region, as well as heavy rains in many parts of Japan.

The typhoon is forecast to travel north and cross the Kinki region to reach the Sea of Japan on Tuesday night.

The Japan Meteorological Agency asked the public to stay on full alert for not only storms, high waves and high tides but also landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and overflowing of rivers.

In the city of Wakayama, a 60-year-old man was buried under the outer wall of a building and fell unconscious due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

