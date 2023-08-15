S. Korea Pres. Calls for Security Cooperation with Japan, U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday stressed the importance of security cooperation with Japan and the United States amid North Korea's rising nuclear and missile threat.

In a speech delivered at a ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese colonial rule, Yoon emphasized that South Korea and Japan "are now partners who share universal values and pursue common interests."

He added that if the two neighboring nations forge future-oriented cooperative relations, they will both be able to contribute to the peace and prosperity of the world.

Yoon also said that the U.S. military bases in Japan that double as U.N. bases "serve as the greatest deterrent" keeping North Korea from invading South Korea.

The upcoming summit of Japan, South Korea and the United States near Washington on Friday will "set a new milestone in trilateral cooperation contributing to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region," Yoon said.

