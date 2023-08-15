Minister Takaichi, LDP's Hagiuda Visit Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and Liberal Democratic Party policy leader Koichi Hagiuda visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday, the 78th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not visit the Shinto shrine this year again. But he made a "tamagushi" ritual offering at his own expense as president of the ruling LDP through an agent.

It was the fourth consecutive year that any of Japan's cabinet ministers visited the shrine on the anniversary of the war. The shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism in China and South Korea as it honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead.

Takaichi told reporters that she made the tamagushi offering at her own expense. "I have paid my sincere respects to all those who sacrificed themselves for national policy," she also said.

Hagiuda said he prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the war.

