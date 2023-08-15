Japan, U.S., S. Korea May Announce 3-Way Crisis Hotline: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea are considering announcing at Friday's summit a possible new crisis hotline between the three allies and the duty to consult with each other in a crisis, Axios, a U.S. news website, reported on Monday.

When U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at Camp David for his first-ever leaders summit at the presidential retreat near Washington, the three parties will also aim to establish a regular meeting between their national security advisers, according to the report.

Furthermore, the report said that the summit is the result of months of U.S. diplomacy, as officials have tried to persuade Japan and South Korea to look beyond their complicated past and toward a united future. The three leaders are preparing to announce the "Camp David Principles," a new set of protocols to govern their relationship, according to the report.

"There is no question because of their (Tokyo-Seoul) rapprochement, we are able to do way more," the report quoted a senior U.S. government official as saying.

Reuters has reported that the joint statement to be announced after the trilateral summit is set to include language on maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

