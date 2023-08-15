Japan Renews Vow for Peace on 78th War Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Tokyo on Tuesday to mark the 78th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, with attendees renewing a pledge never to wage war again.

In the government-sponsored ceremony at the Nippon Budokan hall, 1,855 participants, including Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and 1,378 bereaved relatives, mourned some 3.1 million people who died in the war. Participants observed a minute of silence for the victims at noon.

Emperor Naruhito said in a speech that bearing in mind the feelings of "deep remorse," he earnestly hopes that the ravages of war will never again be repeated.

The Emperor said that he sincerely hopes that people will work together with a unity of mind to continue to seek their happiness and world peace.

This year, he did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been referred to in his annual memorial ceremony speeches since 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]