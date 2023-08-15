Glitch Hits NTT Docomo Mobile Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc.'s mobile services, including telephone and data communications as well as emergency calls, were temporarily disrupted for some users on Tuesday, the Japanese company said.

The problem started around 9:50 a.m. and was fixed about one hour and 40 minutes later.

A communications equipment failure caused the glitch, which affected some subscribers to NTT Docomo's 5G SA service, the company said.

The 5G SA optional service allows customers to use the company's 5G networks in certain areas. The monthly fee is set at 550 yen but NTT Docomo is currently offering the service for free as a promotion.

