Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Discuss 3-Way Hotline

Washington, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea met online Tuesday to discuss plans to establish a new hotline between the three countries and oblige them to consult with each other in a crisis.

The plans are expected to be approved at a trilateral summit the three countries will hold at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Friday.

In the online meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin agreed that cooperation among their countries is important in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as well as responding to North Korea, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

