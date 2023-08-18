Japanese Political Parties Boosting Support for Female Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political parties are boosting support for female candidates as part of preparations for the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The parties hope to win the support of independent voters by demonstrating their commitment to increasing the number of female lawmakers as Japan lags other countries in terms of women's participation in politics.

But the number of female candidates has not increased as expected, and remains far from the government's target of raising the proportion of female candidates in Lower House elections to 35 pct by 2025.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party said in June that it would increase the proportion of female lawmakers in the party from the current 12 pct to 30 pct over the next 10 years, its first such numerical target.

Specific support measures announced by the LDP include providing 1 million yen in aid for each of new female candidates, covering babysitting costs from party expenses and setting up a harassment consultation desk.

