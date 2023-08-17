Japan Automakers Racing to Catch Up in Global EV Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese automakers are stepping up efforts to accelerate the development of electric vehicles, in a bid to catch up in the global market.

There is a sense of crisis over a possible decline of the Japanese automobile industry if U.S., European and Chinese automakers continue to dominate the EV market.

Technological innovation in areas such as batteries is seen as key to raising the brand value of Japanese EVs to the level of Japanese gasoline-powered cars.

"We are firmly committed to making attractive EVs," Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato has said.

In April, Toyota announced a new target of releasing 10 EV models and selling 1.5 million units annually by 2026. It has also strengthened its organizational structure.

