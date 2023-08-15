Typhoon Lan Moves across Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Lan was moving across western Japan on Tuesday after making landfall near the southern end of the Kii Peninsula in Wakayama Prefecture in the early morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special heavy rain warning for the city of Tottori at 4:40 p.m., urging residents to be on high alert for landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and overflowing rivers.

The highest emergency alert in the country's five-tier system was also issued for the city, with residents advised to secure safety immediately.

"It is highly likely that some kind of disaster has already happened, posing threats to the lives (of local residents)," Satoshi Sugimoto, head of the agency's forecasting division, said at a press conference.

The seventh typhoon of the year brought strong winds to the Kinki, Chugoku and Shikoku western regions and the Tokai central region, as well as heavy rain to many parts of Japan.

