U.S. "Satisfied" with Japan's N-Plant Water Release Plan: Blinken

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday stressed that the United States is "satisfied" with Japan's plan to release treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

"We are satisfied with Japan's plans, which are safe and in accordance with international standards, including, critically, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) nuclear safety standards," Blinken told a news conference.

"Japan has coordinated closely, proactively with the IAEA on its plans, and they've conducted a science-based and transparent process," he continued.

On a trilateral summit of Japan, the United States and South Korea, to be held Friday, Blinken said that the meeting will "mark what we believe is a new era in trilateral cooperation among our countries."

"I think you'll see some very concrete measures that we're taking to enhance our capacity to provide for our security as three countries and also more broadly security in the Indo-Pacific region," he also said.

