Brazilian Man Allegedly Committed Murder in Japan for Fear of Divorce

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Brazilian man charged in a Brazilian court for murdering his Japanese wife and their daughter in western Japan last year was driven into committing the crime for fear of divorce, Brazilian federal prosecutors said Tuesday, citing the written indictment.

The prosecutors said the 34-year-old Brazilian man, Anderson Robson Barbosa, killed the 29-year-old wife, Manami Aramaki, and the 3-year-old daughter, Lily, with a knife in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Aug. 21, 2022. He fled to Brazil two days later.

According to the indictment, which cited information provided by Japanese police, Aramaki had wanted to divorce Barbosa for his violent behavior. He committed the murder out of concern that he would lose his visa that allows him to keep living in Japan.

The Osaka prefectural police placed Barbosa on the international wanted list last September. He was arrested in July this year in an apartment in Sao Paulo, and the indictment was filed in a federal court in southern Brazilian state of Parana on Monday.

The Brazilian Constitution prohibits Brazilian nationals from being extradited. Barbosa will face trial at a Brazilian court in response to the Japanese government's request for punishment by proxy. The death penalty does not exist in Brazil.

