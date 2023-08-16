2 Men Repatriated from Cambodia Held by Japan Police

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Wednesday arrested two men repatriated from Cambodia on suspicion of involvement in a special fraud case.

Shigeru Sato, 55, and Hiroki Ito, 48, are believed to be members of a special fraud group based in Cambodia, where they had been detained.

The aircraft carrying the two suspects arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport early Wednesday morning. The two were arrested aboard the plane around 3:40 a.m., after the aircraft entered Japanese airspace.

The Saga prefectural police, whose investigators arrested the two unemployed men, will launch full-scale interrogations after transferring them to the southwestern Japan prefecture in the afternoon.

Sato and Ito are suspected of conspiring with others to swindle a man in his 40s in Saga Prefecture out of cash. They allegedly approached the man through social media on April 16 to encourage him to make an investment, talking him into transferring 200,000 yen to their account on May 9.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]