Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Due to Heavy Rain
Newsfrom JapanSociety Guide to Japan Travel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, suspended bullet train services in both directions between Mishima and Shizuoka stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line from around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to heavy rain in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.
The suspension forced Shinkansen services to be almost fully halted in both directions between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations.
Also, West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, suspended services in both directions between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line for about two and a half hours from around 10 a.m.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]