Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Due to Heavy Rain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, suspended bullet train services in both directions between Mishima and Shizuoka stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line from around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to heavy rain in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

The suspension forced Shinkansen services to be almost fully halted in both directions between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations.

Also, West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, suspended services in both directions between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line for about two and a half hours from around 10 a.m.

