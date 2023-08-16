Japanese Mountaineer Dies in Pakistan

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese mountaineer in his 50s is believed to have died on a mountain in northern Pakistan, it was learned Wednesday.

Shinji Tamura was declared dead by local authorities on Monday, according to Takayasu Senba, 58, who was climbing the mountain with Tamura.

Tamura, who was based in Switzerland, had successfully scaled Mount Everest, Mount Manaslu and other 8,000-meter-class peaks, according to the website of his Swiss travel agency. He also worked as a mountain guide and a photographer.

In Pakistan, Tamura and Senba attempted to climb a never-scaled 5,800-meter-class mountain but started to go down the mountain after reaching an altitude of around 5,400 meters on Friday.

While descending the mountain, the two fell about 60 meters after a metal fitting attached to a rope and the surface of the mountain detached.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]