Tsushima Assembly Panel Adopts Petition for N-Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tsushima, Nagasaki Pref., Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--A special committee of the assembly of the southwestern Japan city of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, voted Wednesday to adopt a petition calling on the city to accept a "literature survey" to examine whether it is suited to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

The full assembly is highly likely to adopt the petition on Sept. 12, the first day of a regular session. The focus will then be on a decision by Mayor Naoki Hitakatsu, who is seen as cautious about accepting the survey.

Such literature surveys are currently being conducted in the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai, both in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

State subsidies of up to 2 billion yen will be provided to those accepting a literature survey.

On Wednesday, the Tsushima assembly panel voted on eight petitions on whether to accept a literature survey.

