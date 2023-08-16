Japan Pump Price Hits 15-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday rose by 1.6 yen from a week before to 181.9 yen per liter, marking its highest level in about 15 years and the 13th straight week of gain, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The average price rose in 45 of the country's 47 prefectures, was flat in one prefecture and fell in the remaining one prefecture. The highest price was logged in Nagano, at 190.4 yen, while the lowest was in Iwate, at 176.8 yen.

