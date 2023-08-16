Pump Price Close to Record in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan is close to its record high of 185.1 yen per liter due to high crude oil prices, a weaker yen and a gradual reduction in state subsidies aimed at lowering pump prices.

The industry ministry said Wednesday that the country's average pump price as of Monday rose by 1.6 yen from a week before to 181.9 yen per liter, climbing for the 13th consecutive week and marking the highest level since August 2008.

The average price rose in 45 of the country's 47 prefectures, was flat in Fukushima Prefecture and fell in Aichi Prefecture.

By prefecture, Nagano had the highest price, at 190.4 yen, its highest level since prefecture-by-prefecture data was first released in June 2004. The lowest price was logged in Iwate, at 176.8 yen.

Gasoline subsidies helped push down the national average by 13.6 yen.

