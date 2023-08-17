Japanese Trumpeter Active 58 Yrs after Key Indonesian Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--An 80-year-old Japanese trumpet player remains active as a musician 58 years after he performed at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the independence of Indonesia, held in the country's capital of Jakarta.

Indonesia is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday. Hiroshi Murata got the opportunity to perform at the 1965 ceremony when he was a fourth-year student of Nihon University and a member of the school's marching band.

"I thought there would be no greater honor," he recalled, suggesting modestly that he got the break partly due to the fact that Nihon University alumni had strong influence in the world of student marching bands back then.

On Aug. 17, 1965, he entered the ceremony venue first thing in the afternoon and met with Dewi Sukarno, the third wife of then Indonesian President Sukarno. Dewi is also known as a television celebrity in Japan.

The first president of Indonesia asked Murata to play a piece the leader had composed. Murata waited his turn while arranging the music for a band. It was after 3 a.m. the following day when Murata finally went up on the stage during the all-night ceremony, and "loud applause erupted" when he performed the president's music.

