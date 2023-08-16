Heavy Rain Temporarily Halts Shinkansen Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily suspended between the Tokyo and Hakata terminals on Wednesday due to heavy rain in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

The suspension affected people returning home on the final day of the country's "bon" summer holiday season, with many stranded at Tokyo, Shin-Osaka and other stations.

In Shizuoka, heavy rain was caused by warm and humid air flowing in from the south toward Typhoon Lan.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, halted services between Mishima and Shizuoka stations on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line from around 8:30 a.m. after rainfall exceeded a certain level. The suspension was later extended to the section between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka. Tokaido Shinkansen services were fully resumed at around 2:10 p.m.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, suspended services between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations from around 10 a.m. Services were resumed around 12:30 p.m.

