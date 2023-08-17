INTERVIEW: World Bank Veep Talks New Hybrid Capital Initiatives

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, August 17 (Jiji Press)--World Bank Vice President for Development Finance Akihiko Nishio said in a recent interview with Jiji Press that the bank intends to solicit investment in its new "hybrid capital" not only from the public sector but also private investors.

The new form of capital is expected to strengthen the World Bank's ability to finance developing countries, many of which currently face compound crises including food insecurity, climate change-induced irregular weather events and excess debt. Nishio appealed to Japanese private investors, suggesting that such capital is both "high quality and low risk."

Hybrid capital possesses the characteristics of both stocks and bonds, spreading in financial markets in the form of preferred stocks or subordinated bonds. Still, according to Nishio, "There is still no precedent for a multilateral development bank (MDB) such as the World Bank issuing hybrid capital."

Amid varying degrees of enthusiasm expressed by investor countries toward capital increase, the World Bank has estimated that the introduction of 1 billion dollars of investment for hybrid capital could generate up to 6 billion dollars in lending over a 10-year period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]